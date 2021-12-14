David and Stacey O’Reilly donates $100,000 to the Ozarks Regional YMCA

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The YMCA’s Annual Campaign provides direct financial assistance to children and families as well as subsidizes critical youth development programming like after school programming, summer camp and teen leadership initiatives.

Connected by a shared vision, volunteers, members, mission partners and staff work together to raise philanthropic dollars to ensure the Y’s programs and services remain accessible to families in our community.

“We’re very excited to be able to contribute to the continued success of the Y. I’ve been going to the Y since I was in grade school, and it’s been a huge part of my life ever since. Being able to fund the continued success of the Y mission is very gratifying to me personally,” said David O’Reilly.

David and Stacey O’Reilly donated $100,000 to the Ozarks Regional YMCA.

“Our Y remains steadfast in our mission to strengthen those who need us most,” said Kathryn Custer, CEO at the Ozarks Regional YMCA. “With the generous support of mission partners, like David and Stacey O’Reilly, families can count on us for affordable childcare and summer camp experiences that nurture the social and emotional development of children.”

Click here to learn more about the Ozarks Regional YMCA