Daughter of Camden County victim asking for answers, man brought in for questioning

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The daughter of a man found dead in Camden County is searching for more answers on what led up to her father’s death.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said it has taken Timothy Cole Evans, 31, in for questioning.

As the family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward, the Sheriff’s Office tries to put the pieces together.

“No mother should ever have to see that; I’m a mother too,” said Dyani Born, daughter of the victim, Dennis Born. “I could not imagine finding your child laying stiff and blue because somebody either caused it or failed to help somebody when they needed it.”

Dennis, 63, was found on March 1 by his mother in a shop behind her home. Dyani said she still doesn’t know how her father died, but whoever he spent his moments with failed.

“Let’s just say it was unintentional,” said Dyani. “They still failed to call 911 and they still took things that didn’t belong to them. So I was thinking maybe we’ll never know if my father could have been saved. I think my dad was in fear for his life and maybe possibly it caused a heart attack or stroke and for whatever reason he was scared and I think that he went towards the shop to divert attention away from the house from his sleeping mother, my grandmother. I think his last thing that he did was to keep his mother safe.”

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said it is planning to question Evans soon.

“We’re not going to state whether he’s a suspect or what his position is, but we would like to speak with him,” said Cpt. Chris Twitchel, with the Sheriff’s Office.

Twitchel said Evans was also wanted on felony warrants unrelated to this case.

Dyani will be traveling from Washington state to Missouri on Friday, March 5.

“I know that they will find whoever’s responsible,” said Dyani. “So, just a matter of time and my father’s gonna be so missed. So yeah, I need everyone to know as much as possible that if they know anything to please. Please come forward. The whole entire family wants answers. We want somebody to be held accountable.”