Daughter holding fundraising events for mother with breast cancer

BRANSON, Mo. – Recently Anastasia Brown was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, leaving her family heartbroken and ready to help however possible.

“This means the world,” said Amanda Brown, Anastasia’s daughter.

Amanda Brown said her mom has spent the last seventeen years in Branson raising a family and helping others. Now Amanda is asking for help from the community.

Amanda has set up two fundraisers in Branson to try and save her mom’s life. The first event is tonight, October 26 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Paddlewheel. The event will have live music, DJs, prizes, and more. All you will need is a five-dollar donation to enter with all of the donations going to help pay for Anastasia Brown’s medical and travel bills.

“I told a few of the businesses, their donations are literally a lifesaver. They could be giving my mom years that she wouldn’t have had otherwise, so this means everything. This could mean her seeing my son graduate high school. You know this is… this is everything.”

A second event is scheduled for November 4th at Waxy O’Shea’s Irish Pub in the Branson Landing where Amanda works. That event will be from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with donations taken at the door.