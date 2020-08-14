Daughter charged in mother’s stabbing death in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Prosecutors say the 20-year-old daughter of a Kansas City woman found stabbed to death in her home over the weekend has been arrested and charged in her mother’s death.

The Kansas City Star reports that Alina Bell was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 56-year-old Stacy Bell.

The older woman was one of six homicides reported in Kansas City last weekend. Police were called to Stacy Bell’s home Ward Parkway Plaza on Sunday afternoon after she failed to show up at the airport to pick up a family member.

Officers found her body face up on her the living room floor. Police say she had been stabbed.

