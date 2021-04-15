Damaged car, police at Portland and Campbell in Springfield

Local News

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A heavy police presence was seen at Portland and Campbell in Springfield on Thursday, April 15.

A car is visibly smashed. Witnesses said the car was being followed by police when it got rammed so forcefully that a wheel came off.

According to Springfield Police, this is the product of a car chase originating in Christian County. It wasn’t until approximately 9:50 p.m. when Springfield police got involved.

A few police cars were struck by the driver before police said the suspect was taken into custody and arrested by Christian County law enforcement.

This is a developing story.

