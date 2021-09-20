Dallas County woman still missing after man arrested for kidnapping

Phelps, 58, is being held without bond for Class B Felony kidnapping. (Dallas County Sheriff’s Office)

BUFFALO, Mo. – The fate of a woman missing in Dallas County for almost a month is unclear after an investigation into her disappearance led to the arrest of a man now charged with kidnapping.

Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice’s office said today (9/20/21) more information would be released “in a couple of days” in the case.

Cassidy Rainwater, 33, has been missing since July 25. Investigating officers responding to information from the FBI led them to a residence in Windyville, about 20 miles northeast of Buffalo.

While investigating, James Phelps, 58, was arrested.

Phelps is currently being held without bond. Online court records show he is to be arraigned Tuesday on the kidnapping charge.

The investigation into the missing woman is still ongoing.