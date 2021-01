DALLAS COUNTY, Mo.- The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a woman who has been missing since January 24.

According to a Facebook post, 26-year-old Jacquelyn Baxter must have left on foot from a home in the Elkland area.

Authorities do not have any clothing descriptions for Baxter but say she is 5′ 3″ and weighs 130 pounds.

If contact is made, or if you have any information, contact Dallas County at (417) 345-2441.