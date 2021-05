DALLAS COUNTY, Mo.– A crash involving a motorcycle outside Bennett Springs on Friday, May 28, has left one dead.

Robert Pence, 61, was riding Eastbound on US 64 at 3 p.m. when a vehicle ahead of his slowed to make a turn.

The motorcycle began to slide, overturned and ejected the driver into the other lane where he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Pence was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 46th fatality of 2021.