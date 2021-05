DALLAS COUNTY, Mo.– A car crash outside of Tunas has left one dead.

Wesley Denton, 34, was travelling on Missouri Route 73 at 6:45 p.m. Friday when his vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and become airborne.

The vehicle struck multiple trees and was overturned. Denton was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 40th fatal crash of 2021.