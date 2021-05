DALLAS COUNTY, Mo.- The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help in finding a missing teenager.

Authorities say the missing teen is 15-year-old Sydney Bailey. Bailey went missing from Urbana, Missouri, Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says she may be with a 25-year-old man.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to call Deputy Caston or Detective Simmons 417 345-2441 or your local law enforcement with any information on the whereabouts of either subject.