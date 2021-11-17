Dallas County 5-year-old killed by rolling vehicle

ELDRIDGE, Mo. – On Monday, November 16, a 5-year-old-male died after being ejected from a car rolling down a hill.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Ford Ranger was parked on a hill in a private field northwest of Eldridge. The child knocked the vehicle into neutral which caused it to start rolling backward down the hill.

The child was then ejected out of the door and run over before the vehicle lost momentum and came to rest.

Dr. Joseph Jones of Mercy Springfield pronounced the child dead at the scene around 4:30 p.m.

This marks the 125th fatality for Troop D in 2021.