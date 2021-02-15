Daily hot meal program in Springfield not running routes due to weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A daily Meals on Wheels program in Springfield is notifying residents that drivers will not be making hot meal deliveries.

A spokesperson with the organization told Ozarks First that they have reached out to just about all of their main recipients to see if they have food, and the organization says they are doing OK.

The spokesperson says drivers are unable to make the deliveries due to snowy weather.

