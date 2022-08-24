DADEVILLE, Mo. – Dadeville School District Superintendent Matt Bushey was involved in a fatal car crash on Wednesday, August 24 at about 7:15 am.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were also seriously injured in the crash.

The crash occurred as the 16-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 crossed the center line of the road and struck the vehicle Bushey was driving head-on.

The 16-year-old driver was airlifted to a Springfield hospital and the 17-year-old, who was in the car with Bushey, was taken by ambulance to a Springfield hospital. Bushey was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Bushey’s family has been notified.

The school district issued a statement this afternoon, saying, “Dear Dadeville School families, It is with heavy hearts that I share with you the passing of Superintendent Matt Bushey. Dr. Bushey was lost in an automobile accident this morning just prior to the school day. As you know, this is the first day of school and we understand the emotions that our staff and students are feeling. Counselors have been on hand today and will be in future days for those who need assistance. The Board of Education members, staff and I grieve his passing and ask that you join us with thoughts and prayers for his family. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available. Respectfully, Cassy Farmer, Principal Josh Worthington, School Board President.”