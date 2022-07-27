SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s D.A.R.E. program received a donation of $6,000 from the Masonic Lodges of Greene County.

The D.A.R.E. program is an educational drug awareness classroom program that has been around since 1991. The program is completely funded by donations.

Ron Moore, a deputy and D.A.R.E. officer, said the program also shows kids that officers are humans.

“Not only tell them you need to say no but also give them five, six ways that they can say no in a noncombative way so it’s really beneficial and they get to see us as humans,” said Moore. “I’m a husband. I’m a father and a grandfather.”

The program currently serves four school districts in the area: Ash Grove, Fair Grove, Walnut Grove and Strafford.