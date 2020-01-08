Cyber tips to keep you safe online

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) in Greene County is also monitoring the global tension.

Representatives say terrorist organizations and homegrown violent extremists can create a cyber risk.

OEM says it’s important to be personally prepared online.

It recommends not sharing passwords or sensitive information.

Perform data backups on your devices and utilize a firewall.

Don’t open attachments on emails when you can’t verify who it’s from.

Finally, confirm the https in the URL bar before you purchase something, the ‘s’ represents a secure site.