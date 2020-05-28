CVS opening 22 new COVID testing sites in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– CVS announced they will open 22 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS drive-thru locations in Missouri.

The Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria and age guidelines.

Participants must register in advance beginning Friday, May 29, at CVS.com. Patients will stay in their cars and be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window. At the window, they will be provided with a test kit and instructions. A CVS pharmacist will observe the self swab to make sure it is done correctly. The test will be sent to an individual third party company, and the patient should get results back in approximately three days.

The company is committed to establishing 1,000 test locations by the end of May. These new test sites will help to reach a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month if supplies and lab capacity allow.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” Larry J. Merlo, President, and CEO, CVS Health. “Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

The new testing sites in Missouri include: