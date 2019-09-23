“Cut It Out” signs of violence and abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Workers at one salon in Springfield are better equipped to spot the signs of violence and abuse.

Hairstylists are in a unique position to recognize the signs and symptoms of abuse in clients and co-workers. Some hairstylist can be consider a close friend to customers.

“Cut It Out,” a training program put in place for a hairstylist to use that relationship to get victims the help they need.

The training included how to recognize, respond and refer domestic violence victims to appropriate services.

Due to the intimate & nurturing nature of hairstylists, many people suffering from abuse might feel comfortable confiding in them.



Rachel Carter of Harmony House said salon professionals can be valuable resources for domestic abuse victims.

Just last year, the Springfield police department received over 35-hundred domestic violence-related calls.