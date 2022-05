SEYMOUR, Mo. – A salon in Seymour had its front window smashed May 2nd after a regular customer accidentally drove through the front window of the salon.

Renne’s Place has been in business in this location for about 20 years, according to the owner, Renne, and has had the front window shattered three times.

The customer who mistook her gas pedal for her brakes and crashed into the salon was not injured.

See photos below: