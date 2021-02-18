CU says scammers are contacting customers about how to avoid rolling blackouts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield City Utilities says scammers have taken the opportunity to take people’s money by calling CU and other utility customers.

CU says the scammers are telling customers they can avoid any rolling blackouts by paying through their suggested methods. CU says it is not possible to pre-pay to avoid a rolling blackout.

Here are some tips from CU if you get a call like this:

CU will not call asking for any payments.

Immediately hang-up an on these calls.

Should you have any question about your utility bill, call its Customer Support Representative at 417-863-9000

City Utilities says as of Thursday morning, the Energy Emergency Level was reduced to Level 0 but still encourage energy conservation until Saturday.