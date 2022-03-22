SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Utilities is seeking to assist cities outside of Springfield–Nixa, Ozarks, Republic, Strafford, Willard, and other counties of Christian and Greene.

CU is looking to develop a regional broadband approach to close the digital divide.

As a result of preliminary and ongoing broadband discussions between the respective cities and counties, CU’s SpringNet utility project managers will assist the group with hiring a consultant to conduct a broadband feasibility study. The purpose of the study will be to determine how to best extend broadband services to residents and businesses within the municipal limits of the cities and counties.

According to a press release, CU’s SpringNet broadband project is on track to complete Springfield’s city-wide fiber project in 2023.

“After beginning City Utilities’ fiber project in 2019, the creation of the RBI grew from the surrounding community’s discussions on how they could provide fiber to residents and businesses,” said Dean Thompson, City Utilities Vice President-Chief Economic Development Officer.

“The demand for reliable, fast, affordable internet has never been higher. Schools, families, and businesses alike need it now,” said Greene County Commissioner Bob Dixon.

“The pandemic underscored broadband access is no longer a luxury, it is a necessary utility,” said Christian County Commissioner Ralph Phillips.