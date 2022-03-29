JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Crystal Quade, who represents Springfield in the Missouri House of Representatives, has announced she is running for reelection in District 132.

Quade made the announcement on her Facebook page Monday night. She said in her post, “I’ll work to continue earning your support and continue fighting to make Springfield the best place to live and raise a family.”

Quade, a Democrat, is currently the Minority Floor Leader in the Missouri House.

The primary election for Missouri is on August 2, 2022. The general election is November 2, 2022.