Crosslines provides local families with basic needs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Crosslines and the Council of Churches is continuing to provide local families with basic needs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crosslines regularly works with more than 70 churches in the Ozarks, relying on donations from the community to provide food, shelter, and clothing.

This year, one of Crosslines biggest fundraising events, The National Letter Carriers Food Drive, was canceled due to COVID-19.

Fortunately, the gift of food for those in need in Springfield and surrounding areas was seen, and the call answered this week by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On Wednesday, LDS charities dropped off a truckload of food at the Crosslines warehouse in Springfield, thus off-setting the greater need in the community, as well as recent losses from event cancellations.

As we Put the Ozarks First, we ask folks to give monetary donations to help Crosslines and other local organizations continue their work in providing necessary items to those in need. Visit https://www.ozarksfirst.com/putting-the-ozarksfirst-feeding-our-neighbors/ to donate.

