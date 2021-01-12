Crocker man sentenced to 12 years in prison with possibility of probation for voluntary manslaughter

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo.- Ian Miller of Crocker, Missouri, was sentenced to 12 years in the Department of Corrections for the death of Lane Kennedy in 2018.

According to a press release from Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman, the judge also ordered Miller to be involved in the Department of Correction’s Institutional Treatment Program.

“If the defendant successfully completes the treatment program, then Judge Beger will most likely release him back into the community on probation after only 120 days in the Department of Corrections,” the release states.

In 2019, Miller was charged with murder and armed criminal action connected with the June 24, 2018, shooting death of 23-year-old Kennedy in Crocker.

According to a 2018 press release from Pulaski County authorities, Miller told deputies he shot the man during a confrontation in the 19000 block of Brownville Road in Crocker.

“I was very disappointed in this sentence and did not feel it was appropriate for the seriousness of the crime nor did it take into account the harm caused by the defendant and his misconduct,” stated Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman.

“It troubles me that someone who is found guilty of intentionally killing another human is given such a lenient sentence. I do not feel probation is in any way appropriate in this case and I will do what I can legally to object to the granting of probation,” Hillman adds.