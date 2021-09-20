Crocker man charged with death of 8-month-old daughter

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been charged with the death of a 9-month-old baby girl.

Dillon Snider, 24-years-old, of Crocker, Missouri, was charged with 2nd-degree murder, abuse of a child resulting in the death, and 1st-degree child endangerment resulting in death.

Snider’s 8-month old daughter was found dead in his care on August 20th, and an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be violent trauma to her head and neck.

Snider is in custody at the Miller County Jail and is being held on a 1 million dollar cash-only bond.

