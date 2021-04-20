Crisis cold weather shelters opening tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Community Partnership of the Ozarks announced that crisis cold weather shelters will be opening Tuesday night due to overnight temperatures being below freezing.

Shelters that will be open are:

East Sunshine Church of Christ for men

Grace United Methodist Church for women

First Unitarian Universalist for anyone except pets

The Gathering Tree’s Revive 66 Campground for anyone, including those with pets

“Since the forecast is calling for below-freezing temperatures, Crisis Cold Weather Shelter partners have worked collaboratively to open sites outside of the normal cold weather season timeframe,” said Michelle Garand, Vice President of Affordable Housing and Homeless Prevention at Community Partnership of the Ozarks. “We are thankful for all of those who have come together so quickly to provide this critical service for the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Community Partnership will be providing shuttle services to First Unitarian Universalist’s shelter site. The press release states City Utilities will provide transportation, via a designated bus route, to and from East Sunshine Church of Christ, and the Connecting Grounds will also offer transportation to East Sunshine. The non-profit Gathering Friends will provide a meal at Central Christian Church, which will serve as the central pick-up location.

Transportation pick-up times are listed below:

First Unitarian Universalist Pick-up at 6:30 p.m.

East Sunshine Pick-up at 7:30 p.m.

Bus passes will be provided throughout the day at the O’Reilly Center for Hope and during the evening meal for women accessing shelter at Grace United Methodist, which will open at 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday morning transportation will be provided by City Utilities and the Connecting Grounds to Veterans Coming Home Center.