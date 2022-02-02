SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is set to get several inches of snow in the coming days, meaning those without homes are at high risk for exposure and hypothermia.

Several organizations in the Springfield area have opened their doors to those needing shelter this week.

City Utilities and CPO in Springfield are providing transportation to these shelters from Veterans Coming Home, a drop-in center for the homeless.

Here is a list of crisis shelters open in Springfield this week:

· Asbury United Methodist

· East Sunshine Church of Christ

· Eden Village

· Grace United Methodist Church

· Harbor House

· Sacred Heart Catholic Church

· Revive 66 Trailer Park

· The Connecting Grounds/Venues 425

· Unity Church