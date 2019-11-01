Criminal hearing for man that walked into Springfield Walmart with guns and tactical vest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Coming up tomorrow, November 1, the man accused of walking into a west Springfield grocery store with guns and a tactical vest will be in court.

Two months ago, 21-year-old Dimitriy Andreychenko pled not guilty of making a terrorist threat.

Officers arrested him after he walked into a Walmart neighborhood market with an AR-style rifle.

He told police he was testing his second amendment rights.

Andreychenko will attend a criminal hearing in the morning.

Dee Wampler, a criminal defense attorney, is representing him and believes the judge will give him a good outcome.

“Mr. Andreychenko has done some training,” Wampler said. “He’s done some community service. And he’s here on a green card. We don’t want him deported. He’s wanted to be a good American and he did something stupid that was not good timing.”

Wampler says the prosecutor is still looking at security video and police reports.

KOLR10 will have a camera in the courtroom tomorrow and we’ll bring you any new developments.