Criminal hearing for man that walked into Springfield Walmart with guns and tactical vest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Coming up tomorrow, November 1, the man accused of walking into a west Springfield grocery store with guns and a tactical vest will be in court.
Two months ago, 21-year-old Dimitriy Andreychenko pled not guilty of making a terrorist threat.
Officers arrested him after he walked into a Walmart neighborhood market with an AR-style rifle.
He told police he was testing his second amendment rights.
Andreychenko will attend a criminal hearing in the morning.
Dee Wampler, a criminal defense attorney, is representing him and believes the judge will give him a good outcome.
“Mr. Andreychenko has done some training,” Wampler said. “He’s done some community service. And he’s here on a green card. We don’t want him deported. He’s wanted to be a good American and he did something stupid that was not good timing.”
Wampler says the prosecutor is still looking at security video and police reports.
