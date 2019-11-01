Criminal hearing for man that walked into Springfield Walmart with guns and tactical vest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Coming up tomorrow, November 1, the man accused of walking into a west Springfield grocery store with guns and a tactical vest will be in court.

Two months ago, 21-year-old Dimitriy Andreychenko pled not guilty of making a terrorist threat.

Officers arrested him after he walked into a Walmart neighborhood market with an AR-style rifle.

He told police he was testing his second amendment rights.

Andreychenko will attend a criminal hearing in the morning.

Dee Wampler, a criminal defense attorney, is representing him and believes the judge will give him a good outcome.

“Mr. Andreychenko has done some training,” Wampler said. “He’s done some community service. And he’s here on a green card. We don’t want him deported. He’s wanted to be a good American and he did something stupid that was not good timing.”

Wampler says the prosecutor is still looking at security video and police reports.

KOLR10 will have a camera in the courtroom tomorrow and we’ll bring you any new developments.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories

Community Calendar