Crime in Branson decreases by 5%

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson’s police chief said in his bi-annual crime report that crime is down in the city

Crime is down a total of 5% from this last year. This is the greatest decline is in aggravated assault and vehicle theft

Chief Jeff Matthews says the public safety tax voters approved is helping drive down crime. He also attributes a collaboration between law enforcement and the judicial system.

“We remain focused on plotting our crime, tracking our known criminals, working with the entirety of the criminal justice system the prosecutor’s office, the probation and parole; having those relationships, so when you see a problem, we’re addressing it correctly,” Matthews said.

The chief says his team looks at crime statistics monthly to predict the amount of crime throughout the Branson area.