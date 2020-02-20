Crime in Branson decreases by 5%

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson’s police chief said in his bi-annual crime report that crime is down in the city

Crime is down a total of 5% from this last year. This is the greatest decline is in aggravated assault and vehicle theft

Chief Jeff Matthews says the public safety tax voters approved is helping drive down crime. He also attributes a collaboration between law enforcement and the judicial system.

“We remain focused on plotting our crime, tracking our known criminals, working with the entirety of the criminal justice system the prosecutor’s office, the probation and parole; having those relationships, so when you see a problem, we’re addressing it correctly,” Matthews said.

The chief says his team looks at crime statistics monthly to predict the amount of crime throughout the Branson area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now