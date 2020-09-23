Crews to close part of Fremont between Battlefied and Sunset to finish pavement improvements

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The City of Springfield is warning drivers to anticipate delays on Fremont Avenue between Battlefield Road and Sunset Street due to crews making final pavement improvements on the Battlefield and Fremont Intersection.

According to a press release, one lane of Fremont Avenue will remain open in each direction as crews work to apply the roadway’s final asphalt driving surface.

Thursday, Sept. 24- Milling work to remove the top layer of pavement will take place

Monday, Sept. 28 through Sept. 29- Asphalt application will be conducted

Wednesday, Sept. 30- Lane closures will remain in place until roadway striping is completed

This work is part of the overall Roadway Improvement Project for that area. The press release says pedestrian improvements are expected to be finished by October, including new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks along the east side of Fremont Avenue and a multi-use path on the roadway’s west side. Crews will also install new concrete islands for the new northbound right turn lane on the south side of the Battlefield and Fremont.

The Roadway Improvement Project is scheduled to be completed by November.

“This has been a complicated project, so we’re excited to be on schedule to wrap up prior to our November deadline,” says Public Works project manager Jonathan Peitz. “A big thank you to the residents and area businesses for their patience and cooperation throughout construction.”