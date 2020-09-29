Crews begin demolition on Hillcrest High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Construction crews started demolition on Hillcrest High School Tuesday afternoon.

The demolition is part of a nearly $30 million project to demolish and renovate its academic wing. The project is part of Prop S.

Improvements to the school will include:

Accessibility and security challenges

New classroom wing and demolition of the older portion of the building

Provide a secure connection to the gym

According to SPS Chief Communications Officer Stephen Hall, Hillcrest has two phases that can be worked on at the same time due to savings achieved through bids and good stewardship.

“Originally, Phase 2 would have been contingent on passage of a future bond,” Hall said in a statement.

According to the Prop S. page on the SPS website, the whole project will be completed in June 2022.

Below is a gallery of pictures provided by SPS of the demolition: