Crews battle fire at an unoccupied house in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Firefighters from Springfield and Battlefield knocked down a blaze in an unoccupied house on West Bennett shortly after noon today (8/13/21).

The stone house located on Bennett between Scenic and Hillcrest avenues did not have utilities and was apparently unoccupied, according to first responders at the scene.

The fire was extinguished with about 15 minutes of fire fighters’ arrival, and no injuries were reported. A fire marshal was expected at the scene to attempt to determine the cause of the blaze.