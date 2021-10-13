Creek project completion delayed, detours near art museum will continue through 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Residents of a central Springfield neighborhood will have to wait even longer to get their street back. The city says the project to rebuild Fassnight Creek won’t be done this fall as planned.

Instead, work will likely continue through the spring. That means detours and road closures along Brookside Drive will continue for now.

When it’s all done, it’ll be beautiful. However, the Fassnight Creek Stormwater Improvement project is currently posing a pretty inconvenient situation for some drivers. The work has included limiting through traffic along Brookside Drive which parallels the waterway.

“It is really going to be a pretty area but part of the benefit is flood control, explained Kristen Milam, Communication Coordinator for the City of Springfield.

One of the first parts of the Springfield Art Museum’s master plan includes the city rebuilding Fassnight Creek from the ground up. The goal is to restore the creek to its natural state along with the addition of trees, trails, and bridges. The project will replace the current man-made channel with a meandering creek as it would have originally appeared.

Milam explained, “We have already seen wildlife. We have seen ducks and we have seen turtles return to the area. And that is still a construction zone that’s only 50% through. So that is a good sign.”

Nick Nelson, Director of Springfield Art Museum, said, “I think more than anything being able to have a space that really embraces the natural beauty of our area, the natural beauty of the Ozarks, and welcoming the community to enjoy that.”

The ongoing construction hasn’t exactly been easy for drivers.

“It has been a challenge because we have done a lot of events, we have done a lot of programs, it has been challenging for access and for parking. We have to be very careful how we reinstate programs,” said Nelson.

It was supposed to be done this fall. Now, that’s been pushed back to next spring.

Milam said, “The contractor has hit a couple of delays and that is based on industry standards and things that are going on in the industry right now with vendor delays and scheduling issues.”

For now, all the museum can do is go with the flow and wait.

“I realize it is an inconvenience. But, in the long run, it is going to make the museum so much better,” she said.

Click here for more information about the Fassnight Creek Stormwater Improvement project.