Four arrested after vehicle pursuit, crash outside elementary school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A heavy police presence is on West Nichols Street with crime scene tape around York Elementary Wednesday, Sept. 16.

According to Lieutenant Mark Foos, there were reports of gunshots on East Commercial along with a description of a vehicle.

Foos says Patrol officers saw a white Dodge Charger, which matched the description. When patrol officers tried to get the vehicle to pull over, the suspected vehicle fled.

The pursuit ended after a minor accident in the front yard of York Elementary on Marion and Nichols Street.

Foos says four individuals got out of the vehicle and ran, but were soon in police custody.

There were no injuries in the accident.

A shell casing was found and recovered for evidence, but there are no reports of shots fired where the vehicle crashed.

The incident is still under investigation.