Semi-truck rolls over on I-44 spilling marble countertops across the road; two vehicles crash into debris

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo.- A semi-truck rolled over heading east on I-44 Wednesday afternoon leading to traffic delays in Pulaski County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Mike Mitchell, the semi rolled over spilling marble countertop debris across the interstate. Two vehicles crashed into the debris.

Sgt. Mitchell says the semi-truck driver has serious injuries. The two other drivers were not injured. Mitchell says the semi-truck lost control, traveled to the median and overturned.

According to OzarksTraffic, the crash is on I-44 Eastbound past exit 145 at mile marker 149.8.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. MoDOT crews are in the eastbound lanes cleaning up debris so all eastbound lanes are closed, everything should be open in the westbound lanes shortly.

This is a developing story.