Crash on Ebenezer Road leaves one person dead

Local News

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Ebenezer Road on Farm Road 60 and WW Monday, Nov. 30.

According to Sergeant Stevens with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the passenger and driver went off the right side of the road at 4:36 p.m., hit a utility pole and rolled “several times.”

Stevens said the driver was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger was able to talk and was walked to the ambulance to go to the hospital for their injuries.

Stevens said speed was a factor in the cause of the crash and the name of the victim along with more information will be released later.

