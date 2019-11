SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–A van hooked on a guard rail at Glenstone and Division this morning (11/26/2019).

Springfield police on scene tell us a car pulling out of a parking lot collided with a minivan that was heading east on Division.

The van lost control and crashed into a guard rail in front of the Price Cutter parking lot near the Casey’s on the corner.

Two people transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story.