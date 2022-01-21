Crash leaves two dead in Cedar County

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo.– A single-vehicle rollover crash in Cedar County on Friday has left two dead.

Hamilton Teri, 65, was driving on U.S. Route 54 outside of El Dorado Springs with Bobby Hamilton, 68. At about 3:29 p.m. their car traveled off the right side of the road where it became airborne.

The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned, stopping on its top in a creek. Both occupants were hospitalized and later died from their injuries.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 4th and 5th fatalities of 2022.

