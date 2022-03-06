Summersville, MO – A weekend crash killed one teenager and left two others with injuries.



The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened Saturday on Route 17 on the south side of Summersville. According to a report, a Chevy Silverado pickup ran off the roadway and overturned. Two of the three people in the truck were thrown out.



The driver, a 17 year old male, was transported to a hospital in Mountain View where he died.

A 16 year old male passenger was airlifted to Springfield with serious injuries. And, a 15 year old passenger had moderate injuries.