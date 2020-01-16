Crash causes traffic to build up on Interstate 44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A scene is developing on Interstate 44 between the West Bypass and Chestnut exits causing both lanes to be closed.

a semi truck is off the road and crews are currently trying to clean up several boxes that fell off a truck.

Due to the incident, traffic is heavily backed up from I-44 to the MO-13 exit.

Plus, two other crashes have happened just across the street.

They happened within a minute of each other about an hour after the box crash.

We will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it.

