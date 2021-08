SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash in northern Springfield caused many residents to lose power Sunday morning.

According to Ozarks Traffic, the crash happened at the on Kearney, across the street from Baptist Bible College. At around 6:40 a.m., a driver hit a utility pole.

According to CU, this caused more than 400 people to lose power. However, power began getting restored at around 9 a.m.