Crash between car and train leaves one injured in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Mo. – One woman has serious injures after a crash between a train and a car in Seymour Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m., where Commercial Street meets the train tracks in Seymour.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol believes the woman was driving across the intersection when she got stuck between the two stop arms on each side of the tracks.

Troopers think one-stop arm might have come down onto her vehicle as she was crossing, causing her to back onto the tracks just before the train passed through.

Sgt. Mike McClure says the driver of the car was flown to a Springfield hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

Although, the says she was conscious enough to speak to paramedics on scene.

Troopers also believe the train was going about 40 mph when it collided with the woman’s vehicle.

According to Sgt. Mike McClure, nobody on the train was injured, and, as far as they can see, the stop arms, bells, and lights were all functioning before the crash.