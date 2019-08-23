Crane’s Broiler Festival happening in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — The festival in Stone County is happening this weekend.

Crane’s Broiler Festival has been a tradition for decades.

It continues tomorrow at Crane City Park.

There’s a parade planned for 10 a.m. tomorrow and the fun continues with carnival rides, a car show, horse show tournament and shopping throughout the day.

Nathan Quick is the president of the Crane Broiler Fest Association and he gave us a rundown of the main attraction, the food.

“We’re gonna cook about 65 hundred chickens over the 2 days. We use 3.5 tons of charcoal, we use 15 hundred pounds of potato salad and beans. We’ll have 64 gallons of BBQ sauce that we go through. And that’s our party.”

The festival is also about giving so the money raised will fund scholarships for the high school and a new pavilion for the city.