SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police Department responded to a report of a robbery around 10:30 p.m. on Monday (11/25/2019).

Three suspects entered Coyote’s Adobe Cafe wearing ski masks and held employees at gunpoint.

Springfield Police PO Jasmine Bailey said the suspects got aware with an unknown amount of money and forced employees into a bathroom before fleeing.

No one was injured. At this time police do not have a suspect description.

This is a developing story.