CoxHealth’s new program hopes to help stop tobacco use

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Quitting smoking can be a difficult thing to do and many Americans try several times before succeeding or giving up.

CoxHealth officials are hoping to help defeat that problem with a new program called “Beat the Pack”.

Beat the pack, is a multi-session program and support group aimed at helping smokers quit.

The four-week class begins on November 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the CoxHealth surgery center. Through the course, participants will learn step-by-step ways to help overcome their tobacco dependence.

Research shows quitting smoking often requires repeated intervention and multiple attempts which is why it typically takes a smoker between six and 11-attempts at quitting to finally succeed.

Glenda Miller of CoxHealth said even long-term smokers can benefit from the class.

Miller says some insurance companies will cover the cost of the class.

