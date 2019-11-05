CoxHealth’s new program hopes to help stop tobacco use

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
coxhealth logo_1539637985414.jpg.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Quitting smoking can be a difficult thing to do and many Americans try several times before succeeding or giving up.

CoxHealth officials are hoping to help defeat that problem with a new program called “Beat the Pack”.

Beat the pack, is a multi-session program and support group aimed at helping smokers quit.

The four-week class begins on November 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the CoxHealth surgery center. Through the course, participants will learn step-by-step ways to help overcome their tobacco dependence.

Research shows quitting smoking often requires repeated intervention and multiple attempts which is why it typically takes a smoker between six and 11-attempts at quitting to finally succeed.

Glenda Miller of CoxHealth said even long-term smokers can benefit from the class.

Miller says some insurance companies will cover the cost of the class.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories

Community Calendar