CoxHealth’s Graduate Nurse Residency recieves Accreditation with Distinction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth’s Graduate Nurse Residency has received Accreditation with Distinction from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

This is the highest honor to receive for this type of program.

CoxHealth says this milestone recognizes years of educating and supporting students as they become confident in their skills to serve patients.

“Accreditation of our nurse residency program demonstrates CoxHealth’s commitment to supporting our new graduate nurses as they navigate their first year of practice,” says Gina Ellerbee, system director of Nursing Education at CoxHealth. “The accreditation is a distinguished honor and the greatest source of recognition for residency programs. We also diligently worked to achieve the accreditation since it’s another sign of the support we have for our new nurses.”

The new accreditation makes CoxHealth in Springfield the only residency of its kind in Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.