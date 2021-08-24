CoxHealth will increase the minimum wage for its employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – CoxHealth’s minimum wage will be rising to $15.25 per hour.

More employees are needed at CoxHealth to keep up with the demand for care due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We recognize health care can often mean long hours and difficult work and that it is not for everyone,” said Steve Edwards, president, and CEO of CoxHealth. “But it is also a place where one can fulfill a higher calling and have a sense of purpose and mission in service to humanity.”

The change represents the health system’s largest starting wage adjustment in its history, impacting 6,500 employees.

All current CoxHealth employees who earn less than $15.25 per hour will automatically increase to the new rate.

“Our people are our most important asset, and we want to recognize them for the great, life-changing work they do every day, which has been especially pronounced over the past year and a half,” said Andy Hedgpeth, vice president of Human Resources at CoxHealth. “We hope that this increase, and the many people and departments it affects, show our employees how much we value them.”

The increase will be effective in October 2021.

“CoxHealth has recently received national recognition as a ‘Best Employer’ in publications such as Forbes and Modern Healthcare, and we remain absolutely committed to attracting and retaining the very best talent,” says Edwards. “I believe we are so very fortunate to have a local, caring Board of Directors that believes the best investments we can make are in the people of this organization.”