CoxHealth warns community members of new phone scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth is warning the public of a phone scam currently making its way through southwest Missouri.

According to CoxHealth, numerous people have reached out to the hospital reporting that they have been called by someone attempting to connect about various health issues, such as pain management or to sell medical equipment.

They even “spoofed” CoxHealth’s name so that on caller ID, the number appears to be identified with the health system. They claim to be connected with CoxHealth, and are contacting them on behalf of a physician, and may ask for Medicare and/or a Social Security number.

CoxHealth says people should be aware that this is not someone from CoxHealth nor are these calls the result of a data breach at the health system.

CoxHealth is reminding community members of the following: