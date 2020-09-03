CoxHealth Urgent Care in Branson extending hours

BRANSON, Mo. – Starting September 8, the CoxHealth Urgent Care in Branson will stay open one hour later, until 11 p.m.

Urgent Care will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

The hospital leaders made the decision after considering community feedback.

Patients often go to the emergency room for situations that don’t require emergency care which can create longer wait times at the E.R.

CoxHealth Urgent Care in Branson is staffed by board-certified physicians, Advanced Practice Providers (PA, NP), and specially trained nursing staff. The center has access to advanced laboratories and X-ray. Conditions that can be treated at Urgent Care include:

Mild allergic reactions and asthma

Cuts, burns, rashes, bug bites,

Falls, sprains, and broken bones

Colds and flu, sinus pressure and sinus infections

Pink eye and ear infections

Bronchitis and strep throat

Sports physicals

The Urgent Care also added several exam rooms to help with workflow and is streamlining its registration process by allowing multiple patients to check-in at once. The team still encourages patients to use “Save My Spot” to choose a time to arrive which allows them to essentially skip the waiting room. Patients can access that tool at coxhelath.com/savemyspot or from the “CoxHealth Now” app which is available for free download.

CoxHealth Urgent Care in Branson is located at 525 Branson Landing Blvd. at the north end of the Outpatient Center.