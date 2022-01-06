CoxHealth to provide telemed services for Bolivar Schools

BOLIVAR, MO– A partnership with CoxHealth to provide telemed services for staff and students has been approved by the Bolivar School Board.

The new Virtual Clinic would allow parents in most cases the opportunity to stay at work or home and provide students and their families healthcare services without having to leave the school grounds.

Mindy Quarles, Bolivar Schools Health Services Lead stated, “This program will allow many students to receive quick treatment, as applicable, while resolving some transportation issues for parents…It should eliminate time in waiting rooms, which equals time out of the classroom. The Virtual Clinic will also provide another layer of support for our current health services staff nurses.”

According to a press release, Some of the conditions that can be treated through a virtual clinic visit are ear infection, pink eye, sinus infection, stomach flu, strep throat, and more. The virtual visit does come with a copay visit cost, but can be covered by insurance, Medicaid, or other resources based on eligibility.