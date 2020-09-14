CoxHealth to host virtual career fair for 600 open jobs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cox Hospital_1490874973008.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- CoxHealth will be hosting a virtual career fair Tuesday with hopes to fill 600 job openings.

“Instead of gathering in person, CoxHealth senior recruiters will connect with interested applicants one-on-one during the health system’s first virtual career fair on Tuesday, Sept. 15.,” a press release states.

The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The health system has jobs open in various departments, including environmental services, patient safety and school care, and clinical and non-clinical positions.

Cox says to participate in the career fair, you will need to have an internet connection and a computer or mobile device.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now