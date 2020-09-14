CoxHealth to host virtual career fair for 600 open jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- CoxHealth will be hosting a virtual career fair Tuesday with hopes to fill 600 job openings.

“Instead of gathering in person, CoxHealth senior recruiters will connect with interested applicants one-on-one during the health system’s first virtual career fair on Tuesday, Sept. 15.,” a press release states.

The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The health system has jobs open in various departments, including environmental services, patient safety and school care, and clinical and non-clinical positions.

Cox says to participate in the career fair, you will need to have an internet connection and a computer or mobile device.